Bruins Recall Massachusetts Native On Emergency Basis

The Bruins announced a roster move ahead of their two-game road trip.

Boston general manager Don Sweeney on Friday announced in a press release the team recalled Marc McLaughlin from Providence on an emergency basis.

The North Billerica, Mass. native scored six goals and recorded five assists for 11 points in 53 games with Providence this season. He’s played in 13 games with Boston where he’s scored three goals. McLaughlin originally signed as a free agent in 2022. The forward signed a one-year deal last offseason.

He’ll join Boston on its two-game road trip starting against the New York Islanders on Saturday. Puck drop for the matchup is scheduled at 7:30 p.m. ET, and you can catch full coverage on NESN starting at 6:30 p.m.