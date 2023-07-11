The Bruins brought back a Massachusetts native Tuesday.

General manager Don Sweeney announced in a press release Boston signed forward Marc McLaughlin to a one-year, two-way contract with an NHL cap hit of $775,000.

The 23-year-old played in two NHL games last season and primarily spent his time in Providence. He scored 30 points with 13 goals and 17 assists in 66 games with the P-Bruins last season. He added in five power-play goals on a plus-2 rating.

The former Boston College Eagle has played in 13 career NHL games with Boston. He scored his first career goal on March 31, 2022 in a matchup against the New Jersey Devils. He’s scored three goals in two NHL seasons.

Story continues below advertisement

McLaughlin impressed veterans like Brad Marchand in his rookie season, and he’ll hope to compete with multiple Bruins prospects for a spot on Boston’s roster for the upcoming campaign. But he also will get the chance to improve after his first extended season with Providence.