Celtics Tie Rare NBA Record In Dominant Win Over Pistons

The Celtics earned their eighth-straight win after handling the Pistons with ease at Little Caesars Arena on Friday night, and they made history while doing so.

Boston was without Jrue Holiday, Jayson Tatum and Al Horford, but it still beat Detroit 129-102. Jaylen Brown led the team with 33 points on 13-of-19 shooting. And Payton Pritchard continued his hot run scoring 20 points and dishing out nine assists.

The 27-point win was the Celtics’ 15th win over 25 or more points. That ties the NBA record for most in a season, and they’re the fourth time in league history to accomplish the feat along with the 1970-71 and 1971-72 Bucks and 2015-16 San Antonio Spurs, according to NBC Sports Boston statistician Dick Lipe. The 1970-71 Milwaukee team won the NBA title.

That stat combines with the multiple other historic achievements of this season’s Celtics team. The main goal is winning an NBA championship so this historic season isn’t for naught.

Boston holds a commanding 11-game lead in the Eastern Conference over the Bucks after Friday’s win, so head coach Joe Mazzulla can continue to allow players to heal up from their injuries. And performances like Friday night show the Celtics still can dominate inferior competition even without half of their key rotation players.