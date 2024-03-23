Payton Pritchard Appreciates ‘Intensity’ Of Celtics’ Depth

Payton Pritchard is having quite the week as an important contributor for the Boston Celtics.

The chase to lock up the No. 1 seed while missing starters pushed Pritchard into a more prominent role. That started with 19 points in a fiery effort while defeating the Milwaukee Bucks 122-119 at TD Garden on Wednesday.

Pritchard performed well again on Friday in Detroit against the Pistons to start a six-game road trip. The Oregon product tallied 20 points on 8-of-15 shooting from the field in a 129-102 win. Even with three starters out, the Celtics found enough talent to cruise to another victory.

“No matter who is in, it doesn’t change the intensity or how we play,” Pritchard told reporters after the win, per NBC Sports Boston’s postgame coverage. “It’s what we’re here to do. It doesn’t change. It just shows how deep our team is. Guys were able to step up tonight. We took care of business.”

With extra opportunities for the Celtics, Pritchard understands his time to shoot the ball, just as he did with a first-quarter buzzer-beater against Detroit.

“I kind of feel it out with who is on the court with me,” Pritchard added. “I understand my role and stuff. (The starters) deserve it. I had the opportunity and took advantage.”

Pritchard looks to power the Celtics again on Saturday night in Chicago against the Bulls.