Chase Elliott To Honor Dale Earnhardt Jr. With Daytona Throwback

Chase Elliott will be honoring a NASCAR legend at Darlington Raceway on May 12.

Hendrick Motorsports on Wednesday released a video of Elliott unveiling a new paint scheme on his No. 9 Chevrolet that honors Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s 2014 Daytona 500 victory.

Elliott revealed to Earnhardt in the video that he was late to his high school class because he stayed up watching the Daytona 500. The pair agreed it was a mutual honor for the both of them.

“Big thanks to @chaseelliott @UniFirst_Corp and @TeamHendrick for running this car at Darlington,” Earnhardt posted on X. “Was a proud moment for all of us on the 88 team that evening in Daytona back in 2014.”

Earnhardt had his critiques of the future of NASCAR, but he likely won’t miss getting a front-row view of Elliott in the throwback No. 9 at Darlington Raceway.

The Hendrick Motorsports driver is sixth in the Cup Series standings after he finished eighth at Bristol Motor Speedway last Sunday.