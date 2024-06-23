NASCAR’s Martin Truex Jr’s Radio Call Blames Brad Keselowski For Wreck

LOUDON, N.H. — Last year’s Magic Mile winner Martin Truex Jr.’s hope of going back-to-back in his final NASCAR race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway was upended early in Stage 3.

While running 21st in the USA Today 301 on Sunday, Truex wrecked after contact with Brad Keselowski while running three-wide.

The radio call between Truex and the No. 19 spotter Drew Herring reveals the Toyota driver blaming Keselowski for the wreck.

In the call, Truex claimed he had already passed Keselowski’s No. 6 Ford Mustang when the contact occurred.

“No. 6 can’t hold a (expletive) line,” Truex said on the call. “I just passed him (expletive) clean. We’re (expletive) three wide, and he’s nowhere near the bottom of the race track. Like where’s he going?”

However, another angle shows Keselowski was already there when Truex was trying to go to the throttle.

The No. 19 suffers damage after being caught in this incident in the middle of the pack. pic.twitter.com/DQELis1K8R — NASCAR (@NASCAR) June 23, 2024

The two drivers made contact, but only Truex spun out, bringing out the eighth caution of the race. Truex lost position in the race but managed to avoid going a lap down.

The race went green just five laps later before the red flag came out in Lap 217 for rain with Tyler Reddick leading the pack. Keselowski was running 22nd and Truex 27th at the stoppage.