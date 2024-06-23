LOUDON, N.H. — Bubba Wallace was on the NASCAR Cup Series playoff bubble heading into Sunday, but his race was cut short following a tumultuous day.

Fans at New Hampshire Motor Speedway experienced a two-hour and 14-minute delay, but the desire to continue the USA Today 301 was persistent as valuable playoff points were on the line.

However, that would not be the case for Wallace, who was caught in a wreck with Noah Gragson and Austin Dillon. Gragson attempted to go around inside on Lap 267, but his No. 10 Ford Mustang lost its grip and crashed into Wallace and Dillon.

Bubba Wallace is DONE FOR THE NIGHT.



Noah Gragson slides into him and collects the No. 23 and Austin Dillon.



📺 : USA Network pic.twitter.com/U0V7IMcIdm — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) June 23, 2024

Wallace’s No. 23 Toyota Camry caught the worst of the encounter and his day ended. The 30-year-old stopped in front of Gragson on pit road to send a clear message that he was not happy with the Stewart-Haas Racing driver’s actions. The 23XI driver went into internal care to get checked on.

Bubba Wallace parked his car right in front of Noah Gragson. 👀 pic.twitter.com/2sMVbDB9Zs — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) June 23, 2024

The frustration likely mounted since Joey Logano, who also was fighting for NASCAR playoff points, lost significant ground, so it was Wallace’s best chance to climb the standings.

Christopher Bell was the leader at the time of the caution.