LOUDON, N.H. — Christopher Bell on Sunday took home the checkered flag in overtime at New Hampshire Motor Speedway to make it a clean sweep at the “Magic Mile.”

The Joe Gibbs Racing driver took home the Xfinity Series race Saturday, and Bell came into Sunday as the favorite to win the USA Today 301. Bell earned his fourth win in the Cup Series, and it was his second win in the Granite State in the last three years; it was the third-straight win for JGR in New Hampshire.

Bell and the Cup Series field dealt with hectic weather over the weekend, and Sunday’s race had to be delayed two hours and 14 minutes. It also forced drivers to race in wet weather tires, which proved to be a challenge for the field — there were 14 cautions in the race.

Sunday’s win also capped off a highlight weekend for Bell, who spilled the beans on Chase Briscoe’s reported arrival to JGR following Martin Truex Jr.’s retirement after the 2024 season.

Josh Berry, Briscoe, Kyle Larson and RFK Racing’s Chris Buescher rounded out the top five at NHMS.

NASCAR heads to Nashville Superspeedway next week with eight races left in the season as multiple drivers continue their chase for the playoffs.