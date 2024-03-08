It’s no secret that many believe “The Dynasty” docuseries on Apple TV+ paints former New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick to be a villain, and episode seven only furthers that belief.

In focusing on Deflategate, conventional wisdom would tell us that ex-Patriots quarterback Tom Brady should be the focus of the episode. He was the one who was blamed for the scandal (if you want to call it that), went to court for it and was eventually suspended, after all.

Belichick still comes into focus during part of it, though.

Patriots owner Robert Kraft provided context on that season and discussed the selection of Jimmy Garoppolo in the second round of the 2014 NFL Draft. Belichick once again receives ricochet shots as Kraft gives backstory behind the pick.

“Right after we make the pick, I think to myself, ‘Wow, this was a big move, and it was a statement from Bill Belichick.’ … I think Bill thought Tommy was starting to lose it. I remember Bill used to show me different statistics, Tommy’s throws over 20 yards were ranked near the lowest in the league, and Bill said, ‘We have to be ready to move on.’

“I think after that Jimmy Garoppolo draft, the tension between Bill and Tom increased. I think it was a turning point in their overall relationship dynamic.”

If you don’t know the story at this point, the Patriots won Super Bowl XLIX to cap off that season, then another two seasons later. It was clear Brady wasn’t slowing down anytime soon, so the Patriots traded Garoppolo for a second-round pick and recouped their asset. It makes for solid television by ignoring it, we guess.