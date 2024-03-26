Patriots owner Robert Kraft shared one of the key reasons Calvin Ridley did not sign in New England, and in doing so threw one of Ridley’s close personal connections right under the bus.

“We pursued the people we wanted in free agency, there was one outstanding receiver (Ridley) that unfortunately we couldn’t close,” Kraft told reporters Tuesday morning during the league meetings in Orlando, per NBC Sports Boston.

“It was not because of finance. It was made clearly his girlfriend wanted to be in the South,” Kraft continued. “We had a situation where the taxes were like almost 10% higher — we were willing to keep going on the premium. But he didn’t want to be in the Northeast.”

Kraft also said New England’s quarterback situation “might” have played a role. The Patriots, who currently own the No. 3 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, have a major question mark hovering over their quarterback depth chart.

Shortly after Kraft’s explanation circulated, many on social media made the same joke while referencing Ridley’s “girlfriend.”

Calvin Ridley’s girlfriend waking up like pic.twitter.com/1b5TvGiUFm — Michael Hurley (@michaelFhurley) March 26, 2024

Calvin Ridley’s girlfriend was just trying to eat her eggs in peace this morning. — Andrew Callahan (@_AndrewCallahan) March 26, 2024

Calvin Ridley’s girlfriend right now hearing she’s being thrown under the bus https://t.co/Qw7o0Bxmml pic.twitter.com/zsg0Lop328 — Ian Webb (@theBIGbearIAN) March 26, 2024

Someone please send a nice bouquet of Winston Flowers to that lady’s doorstep 😭 https://t.co/jHykJkUuU7 — Dj Suge 🦍 (@SugeBodega) March 26, 2024

LOL at Calvin and his lady doing the thing where both of you don't want to go to something, so the one that was invited says the other one is sick https://t.co/hoRdAMy0gS — Goose (@GooseOnBass) March 26, 2024

Not blaming the gf 😭😭😭 https://t.co/Eej1yINbVs — Kasey (@kase_cm) March 26, 2024

How down are the Pats right now… https://t.co/NvkiMALFXK pic.twitter.com/tBBpJdi7DP — Eldon English (@shrike113) March 26, 2024

Others took to social media and pointed out that Ridley is actually married with a daughter.

Ridley reportedly signed a four-year deal worth $92 million with the Tennessee Titans. The Patriots reportedly were $1 million away in average annual value.