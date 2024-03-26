Robert Kraft has overseen six Super Bowl-winning teams, and the Patriots owner knows the ingredients necessary to be the NFL’s best.

So, with the 2024 NFL Draft approaching, New England’s longtime owner knows exactly how he’d like to see his team improve.

Speaking with the media Tuesday morning at the league’s annual meeting in Orlando, Kraft admitted the “fan” in him wants to see the Patriots select a quarterback at No. 3 overall. However, the owner indicated team brass is taking a flexible approach to the draft.

“We’re going to be open to whatever can come our way,” Kraft told reporters, per the Boston Herald’s Doug Kyed. “I’ll let the team make the decision what they think is best. One way or another, I’d like to see us get a top-rate quarterback.”

Despite New England’s pressing need to improve behind center, Kraft acknowledged teams can be “really desperate” on Draft Day. Jerod Mayo knows this, too, and the head coach has maintained that the Patriots are open to trading down under the right circumstances. But Kraft clearly wants a new QB, so New England shouldn’t take itself out of the window where the top signal-callers are expected to go off the board.

As it stands, Drake Maye, Jayden Daniels and J.J. McCarthy are the QBs most likely to be targeted by the Patriots in Round 1.