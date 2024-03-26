After Calvin Ridley took his talents to Tennessee, one report indicated guaranteed money was the main factor that separated the Titans from the Patriots in the pursuit of the star wide receiver.

According to Robert Kraft, that wasn’t the case.

Speaking with the media Tuesday morning at the NFL annual meeting in Orlando, New England’s longtime owner highlighted the reasons why Ridley wasn’t keen on signing with the Patriots.

“Robert Kraft shares that Calvin Ridley told the Patriots his girlfriend preferred to be in the South,” ESPN’s Mike Reiss posted to X. “He (Kraft) said the team had been willing to make up the difference in taxes between Massachusetts and Tennessee while acknowledging that the QB situation could have been a factor.”

Kraft’s remarks might not have been an attempt to save face. During his introductory press conference in Nashville, Ridley admitted he “really wanted” to stay with the Jacksonville Jaguars before the Titans came calling with a great offer. Furthermore, Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo on Monday revealed Kraft told team decision-makers to “spend the money” to acquire a player they loved, so New England might have been willing to meet whatever financial interests Ridley sought.

Ridley would have been a game-changing addition to the Patriots offense, regardless of who ends up becoming the starting quarterback. Fortunately for New England, it still has the draft and the trade market at its disposal to bolster its pass-catching group.