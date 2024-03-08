As each episode of “The Dynasty” docuseries premiers on Apple TV+, former New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick appears to be the target of attack.

Episode 8: Score to Settle further cements that theory as several former players recall their initial shock at seeing how hard Belichick criticized Tom Brady during some film sessions.

Ex-Patriots wide receiver Donté Stallworth recalled one film session when Belichick completely ripped into Brady during a lowlight because when the team reviewed film, it wasn’t just highlights.

“When I first got to New England, I was surprised how Belichick had treated Brady. (…) (Belichick) turns around, he looks at Brady, and he says, ‘What the (expletive) is this (expletive)?'” Stallworth said. “He plays it again, and he looks back halfway, and he turns, and he says, ‘I can get Johnny f–ng Foxboro from down the street to make a better pass than this.'”

Three-time Super Bowl champion Matthew Slater also commented on how Belichick handled Brady behind closed doors.

“(Belichick is saying), ‘The quarterback play here is just awful. This stinks,'” Slater recalled. “I’m sitting there, I’m sure my mouth is wide-open because I’m like, ‘That’s Tom Brady. This guy has won four Super Bowls’ But I think that speaks to Bill, right?”

Slater added: “To him, nobody is bigger than the team. He’s gonna coach everybody the same because he feels like that’s going to give the team the best chance for success, and honestly he’s not worried about hurting anyone’s feelings. He really doesn’t care. If you’re offended, get out, I’ll find somebody else.”

Randy Moss recalled another moment when Belichick belittled Brady in the room.

“Bill tore Brady’s head completely off. Decapitated Brady,” Moss said. “He said, ‘You guys are telling me that my Hall of Fame quarterback cannot complete a five-yard out?'”

Wes Welker remembered talking to Brady about how Belichick treated him.

“Tom, he very easily could been like, ‘All right, Bill: Screw you, man. Play somebody else Week 1,'” Welker said. “I personally talked to Tom, and I was like, ‘You’re basically an abused dog. You sit there, tail between your legs, you just keep on coming back.'”

Even though Belichick was harsh on him, the players rallied around Brady.

“But at the end of the day, Tom really was the heart and the soul of the team,” Danny Amendola said. “We worked for Bill, but we played for Tom.”

Robert Kraft knew Belichick was hard on Brady, it was part of their relationship.

“Tom and I had a number of discussions about how Bill treated him,” Kraft said. “Tommy is very sensitive. He’s always looking for Bill’s approval, almost in a father-son kind of way. It’s not Bill’s style, ever, to give that.”

The episode concluded with a recap of the Patriots’ epic comeback in their Super Bowl win over the Atlanta Falcons.