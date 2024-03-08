Patriots Rumors: New England ‘Open To Trading’ Mac Jones

If it wasn’t clear by the litany of reports connecting the Patriots to top quarterback prospects in the 2024 NFL Draft, we now have word that New England is ready to move on from Mac Jones.

It’s a new era in New England, after all.

The Patriots “appear open to trading” Jones, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, who added, “Teams have been calling them and doing work on the former starter.”

Jones’ tenure with the Patriots appeared to be on the rocks prior to Bill Belichick’s departure, but with a brand new regime in place, a fresh start makes sense for all sides. There have been conflicting “reports” about the relationship between Jones and those running the show in New England, but a trade has always seemed like a matter of “when” and not “if.”

The Seattle Seahawks reportedly are a “team to watch” in a potential trade for Jones, who has just one year remaining on his deal.

New England reportedly has a three-step plan in place to address their QB situation, which would see them select a quarterback with the No. 3 pick in the draft, sign a veteran free agent signal-caller and trade Jones. If the 25-year-old finds a new home sooner rather than later, we could the Patriots go grab their veteran quarterback before finally taking their future signal-caller.

Jones, though, is on his way out the door.