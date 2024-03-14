Chris Sale won’t be the only member of the 2023 Boston Red Sox playing for the Atlanta Braves this season.

The Braves announced they added outfield depth Thursday by signing Adam Duvall to a one-year contract worth $3 million.

The Red Sox, who traded for outfielder Tyler O’Neill in the offseason, have a surplus of outfielders on their roster, but there were rumors that Boston was interested in bringing back Duvall and his right-handed bat. The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier poured cold water on those rumors Thursday, though, when he reported the Red Sox “didn’t make a push” at re-signing Duvall.

That allowed Duvall to join the Braves, where he spent parts of five seasons from 2018 to 2022. Duvall was with Atlanta when it won the World Series in 2021. That season was a career year for Duvall, who split the campaign between the Miami Marlins and Braves and totaled a .228 batting average with 38 home runs and 113 RBIs in 146 games.

That’s the only time Duvall played over 100 games in the last five seasons as the 35-year-old has dealt with a litany of injures. Duvall came close to hitting the century mark with the Red Sox last season when he suited up in 92 games but a fractured wrist suffered in April caused him to miss two months. He finished the season hitting .247 with 21 home runs and 58 RBIs.

Duvall will now bring his experienced bat to Atlanta but will have to fight for playing time in a loaded Braves lineup. Reigning National League MVP Ronald Acuña Jr. and the talented Michael Harris II already have control over right field and center, respectively, leaving Duvall to battle it out in left with Orlando Arcia and Jarred Kelenic, who the Braves traded for this offseason.

Duval could also serve as a designated hitter option behind Marcell Ozuna.