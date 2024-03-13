Injury Bug Bites Red Sox Again In Spring Training Matchup Vs Cardinals

With Opening Day just over two weeks away and on the heels of the announcement that Red Sox pitcher Lucas Giolito will have elbow surgery, Boston was delivered yet another injury.

Pinch-hitting for Tyler O’Neill in Boston’s Grapefruit League matchup with the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday, Rob Refsnyder was struck in the left foot by a pitch in the bottom of the fifth inning, according to MassLive’s Sean McAdam.

Refsnyder told reporters after the Red Sox lost to the Cardinals, that he has a “crack” in his small toe and was seen leaving JetBlue Park in Fort Myers in a boot, according to McAdam.

It’s unknown how long Refsnyder will be sidelined, but with the depth in the outfield, Refsnyder would be battling for playing time with Jarren Duran, Ceddanne Rafaela, Wiley Abreu, Masataka Yoshida, and O’Neill this season.

Story continues below advertisement

The outfield is so crowded that Red Sox manager Alex Cora was giving Refsnyder work at first base to help give him versatility within the roster.

The 32-year-old veteran played in 89 games for the Red Sox last season and hit .248/.36/.317 with one home run and 28 RBIs, seven stolen bases and 33 walks.

Refsnyder agreed to a $1.85 million, one-year contract extension with the Red Sox in June last year that includes performance bonuses and a $2 million club option for 2025.