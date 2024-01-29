Good News For Red Sox? Angels Add Ex-Yankee, Clears Path To Re-Sign Outfielder

There still feels like there’s a move or two left out there for the Boston Red Sox to make with pitchers and catchers reporting to spring training in just over two weeks.

The New York Post’s Jon Heyman reported the Red Sox are in the running to bring back veteran outfielder Adam Duvall, who also drew interest from the Los Angeles Angels.

But the Angels secured outfield depth in a different way Monday by signing former New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Hicks to a one-year deal. The 34-year-old spent seven-plus seasons in pinstripes before being released by the Yankees in May of last season following an abysmal start to the campaign. Hicks then caught on with the Orioles, playing in 65 games for Baltimore as he finished the 2023 season batting .253 with eight home runs, 36 RBIs and six stolen bases.

The Angels were Boston’s chief, and apparently only, competition for Duvall, but with Los Angeles turning to Hicks, it makes it easier for the Red Sox to re-sign him.

Duvall would give the Red Sox another solid option in the outfield. He showed last season, which was his first with Boston, that he can provide some pop in the lineup. Duvall finished the campaign hitting .247 with 21 home runs and 58 RBIs.

The biggest question surrounding Duvall is health. He got off to a torrid start last season — he hit .455 with four homers and 14 RBIs in the team’s first eight games — before a wrist injury put him on the shelf for two months and he was never the same hitter after that.

Duvall played in less than 100 games in four of the last five seasons and being 35 years old only adds to his durability concerns. At this point in his career, Duvall might be better suited for a platoon role, which the Red Sox could accommodate given their logjam in the outfield.

The Red Sox will have Jarren Duran back healthy and can put two-time Gold Glove winner Tyler O’Neill, who Boston acquired from the St. Louis Cardinals this offseason, in either corner outfield spot. With Masataka Yoshida being a candidate to become the team’s full-time designated hitter, which would vacate his spot in left field, the Red Sox could turn to youngsters Ceddanne Rafaela or Wiley Abreu for bigger roles this season. The Red Sox also have Rob Refsnyder on the bench and will need to find him time in the outfield, especially when there is a lefty on the mound.

With so many bodies already taking up outfield spots, the Red Sox could decide to pass on Duvall so they can give more time to Rafaela or Abreu to aid in their development.

But Duvall at the very least would provide veteran depth for the Red Sox, and with the Angels stepping aside, they wouldn’t need to battle another team to secure his services.