How Russell Wilson Reacted To Steelers’ Trade For Justin Fields

Less than one week after agreeing to sign with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Russell Wilson now will have increased competition for the starting quarterback job.

The Steelers on Saturday acquired quarterback Justin Fields from the Chicago Bears. It gives Pittsburgh a quarterback depth chart led by Wilson with Fields, who started 38 games over the course of three seasons in Chicago, expected to serve as his backup.

Wilson took to social media after the trade was made and expressed excitement about Fields coming aboard.

“Let’s get it @justnfields!” Wilson posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. “QB room bout to be (fire).”

Let’s get it @justnfields!

QB room bout to be 🔥 🔥 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Vz4R7ZFArO — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) March 17, 2024

The fact Pittsburgh parted with a 2025 conditional sixth-round pick made it well worth the investment. It could become a fourth-round pick if Fields, a 2021 first-round pick, reaches the playing time conditions in Pittsburgh.

The Steelers completely overhauled their quarterback room from last season, releasing Mitchell Trubisky and trading 2022 first-rounder Kenny Pickett. It’s clear the trade market for Fields wasn’t what many expected it would be, and now Pittsburgh is better off in both the short- and long-term with Wilson and Fields.