One AFC team found a solution to its quarterback dilemma late Sunday night, and it wasn’t the New England Patriots.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Russell Wilson, who will be let go by the Denver Broncos at the start of the league year Wednesday, intends to sign a one-year contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Schefter noted that with the Broncos on the hook to pay Wilson $38 million next season, it allowed the veteran quarterback to take a team-friendly deal.

Wilson visited the Steelers for over six hours this past Friday and met with head coach Mike Tomlin and new offensive coordinator Arthur Smith, per Schefter.

It is expected that the Steelers will hand the reins of the offense over to Wilson after Kenny Pickett, who Pittsburgh selected 20th overall in the 2022 NFL Draft, struggled in his second season.

Some thought Wilson would be a fit for the Patriots since they reportedly plan to sign a veteran signal-caller in free agency. But the only other team the nine-time Pro Bowler reportedly met with outside of the Steelers was the New York Giants.

Wilson started 15 games for the Broncos this past season. He completed 66.4% of his passes for 3,070 yards with 26 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He also ran for 341 yards and three scores.

The 35-year-old now gets a fresh start with the Steelers and has an opportunity to show he still has something left in the tank.