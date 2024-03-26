The Patriots reportedly will have the opportunity to really get to know one of their potential first-round picks over the next few days.

New England will have a “lengthy meeting” with Jayden Daniels on Tuesday before attending the quarterback’s LSU pro day Wednesday, per The Athletic’s Jeff Howe. Daniels is considered one of the best signal-callers available in the 2024 draft class alongside Caleb Williams, Drake Maye and J.J. McCarthy.

There are conflicting reports about whether Daniels will be available when the Patriots go on the clock at No. 3. Last week, Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer reported the reigning Heisman Trophy winner was the “leader in the clubhouse” to be selected second overall by the Commanders. However, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero on Monday revealed McCarthy has become the “most popular” projection among league executives for Washington’s pick.

There also has been conflicting chatter about Daniels’ potential fit in New England. One report claimed people in Daniels’ camp preferred if he steered clear of Foxboro, Mass., but the 23-year-old himself quickly refuted the rumor.

Regardless, grabbing a quarterback in the draft is a “priority” for the Patriots, and owner Robert Kraft clearly wants to see his team land one of the best in the class. So, it makes sense why New England wanted to spend so much time with Daniels in Baton Rouge.