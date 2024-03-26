The Patriots are going to select a quarterback with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, right? It’s just a matter of who is available, right?

New England isn’t going to subject its fans to another season of inept quarterback play, right?!

Why isn’t anyone confirming all this?

We’d love to, but it doesn’t appear the Patriots will allow us the opportunity. New England’s got quite the decision coming up, and though plenty believe its best course of action would be selecting whoever is left between UNC’s Drake Maye or LSU’s Jayden Daniels, there’s real discussion about taking a different course of action. The Patriots could trade back, stockpile picks, improve the roster and then draft a QB — essentially kicking the can down the road until they’re ready.

Does Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo see the merit in that plan?

“Absolutely,” Mayo told reporters over breakfast at the league’s annual meetings in Orlando, Fla. “If we take a quarterback at No. 3, that means we’re convicted that this player really is the future of the organization… There are multiple pieces on this team that as a whole — we want to fill those holes. If you can gather more picks, that definitely helps you out. … The more picks you have, the better likelihood you have to really hit on one.”

That has to feel like a shotgun blow for Patriots fans, many of whom have been banking on a new quarterback coming in and helping right the ship. It’s not a completely asinine idea, though.

New England’s need for talent stretches beyond one position. Trent Brown’s departure left a (quite literally) gigantic hole at left tackle, while cornerback depth has taken a major hit this offseason. There’s also the small matter of wide receiver, which has been a talent wasteland for several years down at Gillette Stadium. If the Patriots draft a quarterback, he needs teammates to protect his blindside and catch passes

Mayo didn’t make any concrete promises, but he left the door open just enough for the idea of trading back to shine through and keep everyone awake. If that is the route New England chooses to take, you’ll at least know who to blame.

“I’d say those conversations are still ongoing, but when it’s all said and done it’ll be between ownership, (director of scouting) Eliot (Wolf) and myself,” Mayo said.