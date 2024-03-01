The Patriots are leaving no stone unturned as they search for their next quarterback, meeting with all of the top prospects at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine.

If New England intends on using the No. 3 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft to select its signal-caller of the future, which reportedly is the plan, it’ll want as much information as possible. That’s why Caleb Williams, Drake Maye, Jayden Daniels, J.J. McCarthy and Bo Nix have all sat down with Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo and de-facto general manager Eliot Wolf this week.

Daniels spoke with media at the combine Friday, and gave some insight into his thoughts on meeting with and potentially playing for the Patriots.

“It would be dope,” Daniels said, per video provided by MassLive’s Mark Daniels. “Growing up and seeing what Tom Brady did — six Super Bowls, that’s going to be tough to live up to. It would be dope to come in there and, seeing the success they had, come in there and help them get back on track.”

Daniels also noted he was familiar with the Patriots’ coaching staff, but it was nice to put a few faces to names.

The Patriots aren’t going to siphon too much information out of these guys during the week, but it does give them a look at the personality of each prospect. New England likely will dive deeper into the X’s and O’s when it hosts some combination of Williams, Maye, Daniels, McCarthy and Nix on top-30 visits next month.

It’s all about small talk (for the most part) in the meantime.