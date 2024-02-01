The New England Patriots are slated to make the No. 3 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, which means they’ll have a rather large player pool to pick from.

That also means they’ll be spending time with a ton of prospects.

New England will have plenty of time and opportunities to have these meetings, with the Senior Bowl, Shrine Bowl, NFL Combine and official top-30 visits serving as chances for the Patriots to get to know the players underneath the helmet. That doesn’t guarantee that any of these players will be selected by Jerod Mayo and company, though, as only five Patriots draft picks (Christian Gonzalez, Jack Jones, Marcus Jones, Mac Jones and Rhamondre Stevenson) in the last three seasons have actually met with the club.

This is essentially a list of prospects New England wants to gather information on. We’ll keep this updated, so keep coming back throughout the pre-draft process for updates.

RB Ray Davis, Kentucky

Meeting: Senior Bowl

Height: 5-foot-8

Weight: 220 pounds

Davis is a bulldozer out of the backfield, combining for 3,626 yards and 29 touchdowns across five seasons with Temple, Vanderbilt and Kentucky. He’s been successful at all three stops, and met with the Patriots at the combine.

DB Malik Mustapha, Wake Forest

Meeting: Senior Bowl

Height: 5-foot-10

Weight: 210 pounds

Mustapha is a former team captain at Wake Forest who made 22 consecutive starts over the past two seasons. He met with the Patriots at the Senior Bowl.

OL Travis Glover, Georgia State

Meeting: Hula Bowl

Height: 6-foot-6

Weight: 323 pounds

Glover, who is participating in the Senior Bowl, met with New England at the Hula Bowl in mid-January. He started every game of the last three seasons for Georgia State.

TE Ben Sinnott, Kansas State

Meeting: Senior Bowl

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 264 pounds

Sinnott is one of the most well-rounded tight end prospects in the draft, and he met with the Patriots at the Senior Bowl. The 21-year-old was a second-team All-American and caught 49 passes for 676 yards and six touchdowns last season.

S Kamren Kinchens, Miami

Meeting: Senior Bowl

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 206 pounds

The Patriots met with Kinchens prior to the final practice at the Senior Bowl. “It went good,” Kinchens said, per Zac Ventola. “Just talking ball. It was nothing more than that.”

WR Luke McCaffrey, Rice

Meeting: Senior Bowl

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 202 pounds

McCaffrey might be the most interesting prospect to meet with New England thus far, having started his career as a quarterback at Nebraska before transferring to Rice and finding success as a wideout. He’s the brother of San Francisco 49ers star Christian McCaffrey.

DB Josh Proctor, Ohio State

Meeting: Senior Bowl

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 198 pounds

The Patriots can never have enough depth in the defensive backfield, so they’ve been meeting with a ton of cornerbacks and safeties. Proctor was the latest to speak with New England, coming off a career-best season with the Buckeyes.

OL Kingsley Eguakun, Florida

Meeting: Senior Bowl

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 300 pounds

Eguakun became the first interior offensive lineman to meet with New England at the Senior Bowl.

TE Brevyn Spann-Ford, Minnesota

Meeting: Senior Bowl

Height: 6-foot-6

Weight: 267 pounds

The Patriots met with a massive tight end at the Senior Bowl, with Spann-Ford speaking with New England brass during the week.

DB Cole Bishop, Utah

Meeting: Senior Bowl

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 209 pounds

The Patriots are making sure to meet with local products, adding Bishop to the list of New England-natives they’ve met with. The versatile safety was born in Massachusetts, but grew up in Georgia. He had 6.5 tackles for loss, 3.0 sacks, two interceptions, two fumble recoveries and a forced fumble in 2023.

DB Evan Williams, Oregon

Meeting: Senior Bowl

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 202 pounds

Williams, who transferred to Oregon after four seasons at Fresno State, met with New England.

DB/ATH Sione Vaki, Utah

Meeting: Senior Bowl

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 211 pounds

Vaki might be the most versatile prospect at the Senior Bowl, so it makes sense that he met with the Patriots. In two seasons at Utah, the former captain had 92 tackles, 12.0 tackles for loss, 2.0 sacks, one interceptions, 520 all-purpose yards and five touchdowns.

CB Cam Hart, Notre Dame

Meeting: Senior Bowl

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 204 pounds

Hart met with the Patriots twice at the Senior Bowl, as shared by Zac Ventola. The big-bodied cornerback spent four seasons at Notre Dame, collecting just two interceptions across 40 games played. He did, however, force three fumbles in 2023, and is viewed as a potential mid-round pick.

DL Gabe Hall, Baylor

Meeting: Senior Bowl

Height: 6-foot-6

Weight: 290 pounds

Hall told Zac Ventola that he met with the Patriots at the Senior Bowl, serving as one of the first defensive prospects to meet with New England. Hall is a lanky, high-motor interior defensive lineman known for his versatility on the defensive line. He generated 11.5 sacks and 16.5 tackles for loss in 41 games at Baylor, and will likely be a Day 3 pick.

QB Joe Milton III, Tennessee

Meeting: Senior Bowl

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 235 pounds

Milton, much like Rattler, met with his offensive coordinator’s team down at the Senior Bowl. They were the first team he spoke to.

QB Sam Hartman, Notre Dame

Meeting: Senior Bowl

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 209 pounds

Hartman, a collegiate veteran, met with New England. He threw for more than 15,000 yards across six seasons with Wake Forest and Notre Dame.

QB Spencer Rattler, South Carolina

Meeting: Senior Bowl

Height: 6-foot

Weight: 219 pounds

Patriots wide receiver coach Troy Brown is coaching the American Team at the Senior Bowl, and is parlaying those newfound relationships into meeting with his QB’s. Rattler was the first to meet with New England multiple times.

RB Dylan Laube, New Hampshire

Meeting: Senior Bowl

Height: 5-foot-9

Weight: 210 pounds

The Patriots met with a local product down at the Senior Bowl, as UNH alumni (and New England scout) Matt Evans met with UNH running back Dylan Laube. He had a tremendous week at the Senior Bowl

WR Ladd McConkey, Georgia

Meeting: Senior Bowl

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 187 pounds

McConkey, who won a pair of national titles at Georgia, also met with the Patriots. The 22-year-old had a great week at the Senior Bowl and is expected to be a mid-round pick.

WR Devontez Walker, UNC

Meeting: Senior Bowl

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 197 pounds

Walker, who had a wild journey to even play for North Carolina, met with the Patriots twice at the Senior Bowl. The 22-year-old missed four games in 2023 due to an the NCAA ruling him ineligible for transferring twice, but eventually returned to catch 41 balls for seven scores. He caught 18 touchdowns in two seasons between UNC and Kent State.

DB Chau Smith-Wade, Washington State

Meeting: Senior Bowl

Height: 5-foot-10

Weight: 187 pounds

Smith-Wade met with Patriots director of personnel Matt Groh in Mobile, Ala., according to Zac Ventola. He’s a physical outside cornerback who had three interceptions in his final three seasons.

DB Max Melton, Rutgers

Meeting: Senior Bowl

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 193 pounds

Melton is another interesting prospect to meet with New England, as he comes from a Patriots defensive back factory in Rutgers. He claims he can play at all three levels of an NFL defense.

EDGE Laiatu Latu, UCLA

Meeting: Senior Bowl

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 261 pounds

Laiatu, who is one of the top overall prospects in this class, says he met with the Patriots. The All-American pass rusher had double-digit sacks each of the past two seasons and likely will be selected in the middle of the first round.

DB Jaylin Simpson, Auburn

Meeting: Senior Bowl

Height: 6-foot

Weight: 178 pounds

Simpson also met with the Patriots, according to Ben Belford-Peltzman. He’s a versatile defensive back who had seven interceptions in the last three seasons.

RB Isaiah Davis, South Dakota

Meeting: Senior Bowl

Height: 6-foot

Weight: 220 pounds

Davis had a “laid back” meeting with New England, according to Downey. He’s the successor to former Patriots draft pick Pierre Strong Jr. at South Dakota, having racked up 5,035 all-purpose yards and 51 total touchdowns in four seasons with the Jackrabbits.

P Austin McNamara, Texas Tech

Meeting: Senior Bowl

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 204 pounds

McNamara met with Patriots scout Justin Hickman at the Senior Bowl, per Pierce Downey. The fifth-year player also said new Patriots special teams coordinator Jeremy Springer recruited him while at Arizona.