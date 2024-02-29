How Much Should NFL Combine Affect Patriots’ QB Decision?

The NFL Scouting Combine began Thursday, thus renewing a weird, fun tradition that New England Patriots fans especially will have their eyes on.

Quarterback is the primary focus for Patriots fans. Director of scouting Eliot Wolf will have final say on the No. 3 overall pick, and while the team publicly is keeping their options open, they reportedly are “zeroing in” on a three-step plan for the position.

It’s a plan they should stick to no matter how the combine shakes out.

The NFL combine is a great place to network and an opportunity for head coaches and executives to meet prospects in person. It’s also a good place for the less-heralded prospects to make a name for themselves. For the top prospects, there doesn’t seem to be much of an advantage gained.

New England reportedly has clear plans in mind for Jayden Daniels and Drake Maye, but that’s when we get to the silly portion of the combine. The one-on-one sessions are notorious for the most inane and sometimes offensive questions asked. The method to the madness is to gauge a person psychologically and see how they react to spontaneity. It’s ridiculous, but the NFL is seeped into its traditions, and this one doesn’t seem too likely to fade away.

But combine results are where rampant rumors and speculation really start flourishing. Analysts and NFL folks will obsess over a player’s weight, something the Patriots reportedly are keen on when it comes to Daniels. There are hours of tape to grind, but if J.J. McCarthy throws tight spirals and bombs, he could be a top-10 pick — at least the Ian Rapoport and Adam Schefter types will report or speculate that’s what teams are viewing the Michigan product as.

Is McCarthy a top-10 prospect? He’s not projected to be, according to multiple experts. But since Caleb Williams and Daniels aren’t going to throw at the combine, media people need someone to obsess over.

Speaking of the media, the combine also offers a chance for talking heads to throw out takes like how Daniels should be selected No. 1 over Williams because of reasons. And it’s the time of year when draft rumors can be floated out by teams. You’re going to hear a lot of “This team is interested in trading up or down,” or “This team really likes this prospect.”

It’s the state of NFL media where talking points need to be brought up so they can be debated over even though nothing is really happening. The point for the Patriots is that a decision should already be made. Daniels and Maye went to top-tier schools, so it wouldn’t be surprising if they were media-trained and their interviews with Wolf and Mayo went well. Does it really matter what a prospect’s 40-time is or how much they can bench press? New England has Tom Brady as an example of how combine results aren’t all they’re cracked up to be.

If the reported three-step plan is true, fans should ignore the noise and enjoy the combine for its silliness and the display of athletic talent on display.