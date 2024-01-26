The Bruins broke through a tough overtime showdown against the Senators and came out with a 3-2 win.

Thanks to a decisive goal from Bruins captain, Brad Marchand, the B’s advance to 30-9-9 on the season. With his 19th overtime goal, Marchy now sits third in NHL all-time scoring when it comes to OT goals.

