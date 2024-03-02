Marc McLaughlin ‘Jacked Up’ To Suit Up For Bruins Against Islanders

Marc McLaughlin will make his season debut for the Boston Bruins against the New York Islanders at USB Arena on Saturday night.

The Bruins recalled McLaughlin from Providence on an emergency basis on Friday. Boston’s head coach Jim Montgomery confirmed the North Billerica, Mass. would slot in the lineup for Justin Brazeau.

McLaughlin said he was getting ready for a game with Providence when he got the word he would be joining Boston.

“Really excited,” McLaughlin told reporters, per the team. “I’m jacked up to be here. I’ve been putting in a lot of work in Providence. It’s good to see that paying off and being up here and hopefully help this team win.”

The 24-year-old has suited up in 53 games for Providence this year, recording six goals and five assists for 11 points. McLaughlin said the message from Montgomery was simple.

“Just to take care of the details,” McLaughlin explained. “Stick to my game, stick to my identity. So, I’m going to do that and help the team.”

McLaughlin has appeared in 13 games for the Bruins over the past two seasons. He lit the lamp three times while averaging 10:25 minutes of ice time.

“Every time you come in, you’re a little bit more comfortable than last time,” he said. “Just take those games that you’ve played already and go from there.”

Montgomery told reporters that while it’s nice to get a look at McLaughlin’s game, but if Brazeau were healthy McLaughlin wouldn’t have the opportunity. Montgomery added Brazeau, along with defenseman Matt Grzelcyk, is dealing with day-to-day soreness and is expected to return to the Bruns lineup against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday.

“We would like to see (McLaughlin), just like we’ve seen a lot of guys from Providence have come up, done a great job for us,” Montgomery said, per the team. “Our fourth line, except for (Jakub) Lauko, has basically constituted of all Providence players that have played the majority of the season there and they’ve done a great job for us here recently So it’s good to see him but if Brazeau was healthy, (McLaughlin) wouldn’t be playing.”

Puck drop for the Bruins-Islanders matchup is slated for 7:30 p.m. ET, and you can catch all the action on NESN starting at 6:30 p.m. ET.