After a thrilling win over the Vegas Golden Knights at TD Garden, the Bruins head off on the road to take on the New York Islanders.

Morgan Geekie notched his first career hat trick in Thursday’s win, and Mason Lohrei stepped up and scored the go-ahead goal with less than five minutes left in the contest. The victory snapped a three-game losing streak, and Boston will hope for another win over the Islanders after beating them 5-2 on Nov. 9 and in a shootout on Dec. 15.

Justin Brazeau and Matt Grzelcyk are dealing with “general soreness” and will miss Saturday’s matchup. Marc McLaughlin, who was recalled from Providence on an emergency basis Friday, will take Brazeau’s spot on the fourth line. And Derek Forbort will pair with Charlie McAvoy in place of Grzelcyk. Linus Ullmark will get the nod between the pipes after Swayman started Thursday.

Puck drop at UBS Arena is scheduled at 7:30 p.m. ET, and you can catch full coverage on NESN starting at 6:30.

Here are the projected lines and defensive pairings for the Bruins and Islanders.

BOSTON BRUINS (35-12-14)

Brad Marchand — Charlie Coyle — David Pastrnak

James van Riemsdyk — Pavel Zacha — Jake DeBrusk

Danton Heinen — Morgan Geekie — Trent Frederic

Jakub Lauko — Jesper Boqvist — Marc McLaughlin

Derek Forbort — Charlie McAvoy

Mason Lohrei — Brandon Carlo

Parker Wotherspoon — Kevin Shattenkirk

Linus Ullmark

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (25-20-14)

Brock Nelson — Bo Horvat — Mathew Barzal

Pierre Engvall — Casey Cizikas – Simon Holmstrom

Anders Lee– Jean-Gabriel Pageau — Kyle Palmieri

Matt Martin — Kyle MacLean — Cal Clutterbuck

Adam Pelech — Noah Dobson

Alexander Romanov — Ryan Pulock

Mike Reilly – Sebastian Aho

Ilya Sorokin

