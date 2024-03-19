One of the top wide receivers still available on the open market reportedly is headed to the AFC East.

Mike Williams plans to sign a one-year deal with the New York Jets, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport. Rapoport reported Williams, who visited New York on Tuesday, landed a deal worth up to $15 million with Aaron Rodgers’ team.

Williams was scheduled to visit the Carolina Panthers and Pittsburgh Steelers this week before agreeing to terms with Gang Green, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The New England Patriots, who could still use help at wide receiver despite re-signing Kendrick Bourne and signing K.J. Osborn, were not reported to be interested in Williams.

The 29-year-old Williams reached the open market last week after being released by the Los Angeles Chargers. Williams suffered a torn ACL in September. The Chargers entered the offseason over the cap, which resulted in LA also trading Keenan Allen to the Chicago Bears.

Williams has two 1,000-yard seasons in his seven-year career, totaling 4,806 yards on 309 receptions and 31 touchdowns in 88 games. He recorded 63 catches in 2022 (13 games) and 76 receptions in 2021 (16 games).

Garrett Wilson headlines New York’s depth chart at receiver with Allen Lazard recently involved in trade talks.