NFL Combine Live Stream: Watch QB, Skill Position Workouts Online

The 2024 NFL Scouting Combine reaches its penultimate day, and a lot more eyes will be expected to see the top prospects at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Quarterbacks, wide receivers and running backs are scheduled to work out at Indianapolis, and while prospects like Jayden Daniels and Caleb Williams aren’t expected to perform on-field drills, it leaves room for Joe Milton III and Spencer Rattler to make an impact.

Malik Nabers and Marvin Harrison Jr. also aren’t expected to perform on-field drills, but Rome Odunze can really make a splash with impressive scores. Running back Blake Corum can help boost his stock Saturday, and UNH’s Dylan Laube will look for another standout showing after gaining attention during the Senior Bowl.

Here’s how to watch the NFL combine workouts on TV and online.

When: Saturday, March 2 @ 1 p.m. ET

TV: NFL Network

Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | NFL+