The New England Patriots are looking to get more “explosive” as they enter life without Bill Belichick, and with a brand new coaching staff led by Jerod Mayo.

They’re not really intent on keeping it a secret, either.

“You need to have explosive players. You look at the teams that are playing deep into the playoffs and they have explosive players, whether that’s on the perimeter, or the backfield, or the tight end position,” Patriots director of player personnel Matt Groh told the team’s website at the Senior Bowl.

That got us thinking, which available players this offseason fit that mold? It’s a pretty long list when you account for the draft and free agency, but we narrowed it down to a few players that can help bring an explosive element to New England’s new-look offense.

WR Tee Higgins (Free Agent)

If the Patriots really want someone who has big-play ability, they should just go out and pay the guy who everyone knows has it. Higgins has been a tremendous resource for Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals in recent seasons, with 10 of his 27 total touchdowns beginning outside of the red zone.

It’ll cost a hefty sum, but New England’s got money to burn and plenty of opportunity for a guy like Higgins.

TE Brock Bowers (Draft)

Bowers likely won’t be an option for New England, which would likely need to trade back a few spots before justifying taking a tight end in the first round. He’s just not an average tight end.

There isn’t a better after-the-catch option in the draft, regardless of position. He’s got more than 1,000 yards after the catch in the last two seasons and finished his 40-game collegiate career with 26 total touchdowns.

TE Jaheim Bell (Draft)

Bowers might not be an option for New England, but Bell should be. It would be doing the latter a disservice to make a one-for-one comparison between the two players, but Bell is one of the better athletes at the tight end position in this class, and provides value as runner, receiver and blocker.

WR Malachi Corley (Draft)

Corley won’t cost nearly as much as Higgins, but he might be able to provide a different kind of explosiveness from the same position. He’s built in a similar mold to San Francisco 49ers star Deebo Samuel, where you just need to get him the ball and watch him work.

RB Derrick Henry (Free Agent)

Henry is on the “wrong side” of 30, but we won’t count him out until he gives us a reason to.

RB Dylan Laube (Draft)

Henry will be an expensive option, but the draft has a ready-made Patriots running back that likely wouldn’t cost them more than a Day 3 pick. Laube, a New Hampshire product, was the only player in college football with 1,000 rushing yards and more than 100 receptions in the last two seasons. He’s a one-man offense.

DB Max Melton (Draft)

Why can’t a defensive player be explosive? Melton was clocked at 21.23 miles per hour during practices at the Senior Bowl and comes from a Patriots defensive back factory in Rutgers. He’s and athletic and versatile defensive prospect, which is what dreams are made of at One Patriot Place.

QB Jayden Daniels (Draft)

Groh, who admitted the Patriots need explosive playmakers, also admitted that someone needs to get them the ball. Daniels is both.

There’s a reason everyone sends Daniels to New England in their mock drafts he’s got a similar natural ability to some of the best QBs in the NFL. It’s hard not to fall in love when you watch him, and he fits everything the Patriots have said they’re looking for.