UPDATE (11:40 a.m. ET): The Browns reportedly are closing in on an agreement with Jameis Winston.

ORIGINAL STORY: The Browns have a backup quarterback vacancy after the New England Patriots reportedly agreed to a deal with Jacoby Brissett.

Cleveland could have reunited with the eight-year veteran but instead has its eyes set on a different veteran who could bring a different dynamic to the QB room.

The Browns are interested in Jameis Winston to be Deshaun Watson’s backup, according to The Boston Globe’s Ben Volin and Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. The Tennessee Titans and New York Giants also are among teams who have “preliminary interest” in the 30-year-old, according to CBS Sports’ Josina Anderson.

Story continues below advertisement

Winston spent the majority of his four-year tenure with the New Orleans Saints as a backup, so it’s a role the 2015 No. 1 pick would be content with. The move to Winston also likely would signal the end of Joe Flacco’s career with the Browns.

New England reportedly had Flacco in mind when considering veteran quarterback options but Brissett likely had a leg up on the Super Bowl XLVII MVP due to his Foxboro, Mass. connections.

Watson only played 12 games in his first two seasons in Cleveland due to suspension or injury, so the Browns’ backup position could be coveted by free agents, especially after they reportedly traded for Jerry Jeudy.