NFL Rumors: Jameis Winston Finalizes Deal To Stay With Saints

The New Orleans Saints welcomed their new starting quarterback Derek Carr this offseason, however, on Monday night they retained a familiar face to serve as the organization’s backup.

Jameis Winston and the Saints agreed to a one-year deal worth $4 million, which also includes incentives that could potentially increase that earning total up to $8 million, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

This decreases Winston’s initial pay, which stood at $12.8 million when he and the Saints agreed to a two-year deal back in March of 2022.

Winston was New Orleans’ go-to guy at quarterback for the last two seasons. However, those plans didn’t fare well as the 29-year-old battled back and foot injuries, which limited Winston to a career-low three starts last season.

The 2015 Pro Bowler proceeded to throw for 858 yards with four touchdowns and five interceptions while completing 63.5% of his pass attempts. New Orleans followed Winston’s slow start by benching him, which signaled the organization’s disbelief in him being their primary signal caller for the future.

Winston has completed 61% of his passes while throwing for 2,103 yards, 10 touchdowns and eight interceptions in a combined 10 starts in three seasons in a Saints uniform.

When Winston was a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who selected him No. 1 overall in the 2015 NFL Draft, was the last time that he played a full season, making 16 appearances. Since then, Winston’s health issues have resulted in 14 games played over the course of the last three seasons.