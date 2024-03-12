Jacoby Brissett is headed back to where it all started.

Brissett on Monday reportedly agreed to a one-year contract with the Patriots, who drafted the veteran quarterback with the 91st overall pick in 2016. Brissett spent his rookie season — which culminated with a Super Bowl LI title — in New England before making pit stops in Indianapolis, Miami, Cleveland and, most recently, Washington. D.C.

Shortly after the news of the reunion broke, the Boston Herald’s Doug Kyed revealed the Patriots’ vision for Brissett in 2024.

“The Patriots’ hope is for QB Jacoby Brissett to serve as a veteran bridge/backup quarterback, per a source,” Kyed posted to X. “They hold the No. 3 overall pick in 2024 NFL Draft.”

New England reportedly “really” wants to select a quarterback with its highest draft pick in over three decades. Brissett has shared signal-caller rooms with young and inexperienced players in the past, so he should be a useful resource if the Patriots plan to usher in a new franchise QB in 2024.

The 31-year-old also could be effective if New England needs him to take the field at any point in the upcoming campaign. Brissett has nearly 50 career starts under his belt, including a pair at Gillette Stadium while Tom Brady was sidelined due to suspension.