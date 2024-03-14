When it was first rumored that Mac Jones would be traded to the Jacksonville Jaguars, Patriots fans praised the football gods that he would no longer be in New England.

After the trade was officially completed on Thursday, the Patriots immediately posted a “Thank You” message on the social media platform X. New England fans quickly expressed their thoughts on the matter.

With more than 500 comments under the post, fans had a mixed response to the post as well as Jones himself, while others simply made a joke, much like the Patriots’ 2023 season.

Here are some of the best:

For what exactly? 😂 — Michael Hauff (@TheFFRealist) March 14, 2024

Thank you for getting rid of him — GuinnessStache (@guinnessstache) March 14, 2024

Coward move trading a 15th overall pick for a 6th round. Should have let Mac ride out his rookie contract. The front office has failed the players and the fans — SOUR SPORTS MEDIA (@SourSportsMedia) March 14, 2024

I’ll thank him for the first year that’s about it though — Brendon Luce (@brendon_luce) March 14, 2024

Mac did nothing but freeze in the red zone. — Jonathan Bowen (@BostonByBirth) March 14, 2024

You ruined him — BostonChips (@bostonchips) March 14, 2024

Hope he has better support there than he did here — 🎶🎧💙RK 🎡♥️ (@HeartEyes4Brady) March 14, 2024

Feel sorry for him, great rookie year – ended up with 3 offensive coordinators in 3 years, a badly performing set of receivers and an o-line that seemed intent on his head being taken off his shoulders — Kyle (@kyle_whitters) March 14, 2024

Good luck Mac, smart Patriots fans know that you came into a bad situation. Things only could have been better. How much better, who knows? But hope you get a nice fresh start — tomás (@tm98Sox) March 14, 2024

Patriots failed Mac, they gave this kid nothing for support and as a fan base we expected him to win with it. Unfortunate for him but as a fan just gotta move on and hope they can right this ship in the next few seasons. — isolated_hobo🇺🇸 (@far_away_now) March 14, 2024

Patriots did a masterclass of how not to develop a young QB

I hope they have learned anything for our next QB — Harif Barrera (@BarreraHarif) March 14, 2024

Lol these thank you posts are always funny. "Thanks for getting us a 6th round pick" — Random Pats Fan (@PatsFan0910) March 14, 2024

Did he bring bagels in or something? — BC Eagle (@BCFBEnjoyer) March 14, 2024

"We're sorry, Mac Jones." There. Fixed it. — coti (@coti36762360) March 14, 2024

Bye bye TEMU brady — cereal (@xavrr) March 14, 2024

Jones is expected to be Trevor Lawrence’s backup in Jacksonville with the Jaguars’ regular No. 2 C.J. Beathard battling injuries. Jones’ best season in New England was his rookie campaign in 2021when he led the Patriots to a 10-7 record but lost his lone playoff appearance to the Buffalo Bills. His overall record with New England was 18-24 across three seasons.

The Patriots are reportedly reuniting with veteran quarterback Jacoby Brissett. The 31-year-old will most likely serve as New England’s bridge quarterback for at least one season, allowing the Patriots not to rush their next franchise signal-caller. All signs are pointing toward the Patriots selecting a quarterback No. 3 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft.

The draft is still more than a month away, beginning on April 25, but in the latest mock draft, the Patriots selected Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy with the No. 19 pick.