When it was first rumored that Mac Jones would be traded to the Jacksonville Jaguars, Patriots fans praised the football gods that he would no longer be in New England.
After the trade was officially completed on Thursday, the Patriots immediately posted a “Thank You” message on the social media platform X. New England fans quickly expressed their thoughts on the matter.
With more than 500 comments under the post, fans had a mixed response to the post as well as Jones himself, while others simply made a joke, much like the Patriots’ 2023 season.
Here are some of the best:
Jones is expected to be Trevor Lawrence’s backup in Jacksonville with the Jaguars’ regular No. 2 C.J. Beathard battling injuries. Jones’ best season in New England was his rookie campaign in 2021when he led the Patriots to a 10-7 record but lost his lone playoff appearance to the Buffalo Bills. His overall record with New England was 18-24 across three seasons.
The Patriots are reportedly reuniting with veteran quarterback Jacoby Brissett. The 31-year-old will most likely serve as New England’s bridge quarterback for at least one season, allowing the Patriots not to rush their next franchise signal-caller. All signs are pointing toward the Patriots selecting a quarterback No. 3 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft.
The draft is still more than a month away, beginning on April 25, but in the latest mock draft, the Patriots selected Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy with the No. 19 pick.
