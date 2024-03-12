The New England Patriots reportedly traded Mac Jones and signed Jacoby Brissett within a span of 36 hours.

It means New England’s overhaul at the position is nearly complete with the impending final move just about written in stone: The Patriots will draft a quarterback No. 3 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft.

If you heard Patriots de facto general manager Eliot Wolf at the NFL Scouting Combine, that shouldn’t come as any surprise. Wolf praised the quarterback class in 2024, mentioned how successful teams usually draft QBs in the first round and said the organization would be looking for someone who is both physically and mentally capable of the job.

Wolf also seemed to take a shot at Jones when he made a reference to body language. Prior to that, though, there was a small collection of fans and media members who wondered whether Jones actually could get another chance under New England’s new regime. The Patriots have many holes on the roster, they said, and trading back for additional picks would allow them to address more needs and give Jones one final try. Wolf’s comments confirmed that wouldn’t happen. While at the combine, the Patriots reportedly told Jones they’d try to trade him.

It was the correct move.

The reports that recently surfaced added to the expectation, too. MassLive reported the Patriots were zeroing in on a three-step plan, which included drafting a first-round QB, signing a veteran and trading Jones. The Patriots accomplished two of three these last few days.

The reported agreement with Brissett feels like a perfect fit for the Patriots. He reportedly will sign a one-year, $8 million deal.

Not only does Brissett have experience in New England and with Patriots first-year offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt, but just about all have lauded Brissett as a well-respected teammate.

“I love Jacoby. He is a hell of a teammate, one of the best teammates I have ever had,” former Browns teammate Jadevon Clowney told reporters in 2022, per Sports Illustrated.

That line of thinking likely inspired confidence among those at One Patriot Place. Given where the Patriots stand behind center and in the draft, they need someone who won’t make it awkward if they select a new face of the franchise. Brissett knows that role. The 31-year-old is the epitome of a veteran backup and bridge quarterback. Who knows how Baker Mayfield or Gardner Minschew would have handled the same situation?

“Being a good teammate will trump anything,” Brissett told reporters when he signed a one-year deal with the Washington Commanders last year, per Sports Illustrated. At that time, Brissett was added with second-year QB Sam Howell serving as Washington’s starter.

It will be a similar situation in New England. The Patriots are expected to draft one of the consensus top three quarterbacks with either Drake Maye or Jayden Daniels likely to be the prospect who falls to them. Caleb Williams is widely expected to be the top pick by the Chicago Bears.

Not to be overshadowed, though, is the fact Brissett can serve as the short-term bridge starter if the Patriots would prefer to give the rookie time to develop. The 21-year-old Maye, who’s been praised for his high ceiling, might fit that billing more than the 23-year-old Daniels, whose skillset might be able to translate quicker.

New England reportedly intends to operate that way and not rush the rookie. Given the Patriots aren’t entering the 2024 campaign with Super Bowl aspirations — setting sights on improvement is the correct mindset to have — Brissett could steer the ship. He’s started 48 career games with his best season coming as the Indianapolis Colts starter in 2019 when he went 7-8. Brissett is 18-30 as a starter in his career.

Brissett obviously is not the long-term answer for the Patriots. But he’s perfectly suited for the role they’ll ask of him. And now the organization can concentrate on identifying the long-term answer.