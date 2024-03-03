Tyron Smith reportedly is unlikely to return to the Cowboys after 13 seasons in Dallas. The New England Patriots apparently will have interest if the eight-time Pro Bowler reaches the open market in mid-March.

ESPN’s Todd Archer on Saturday reported on Smith’s situation with the Cowboys, the only team the 33-year-old veteran has played for. Archer reported Smith and the Cowboys are at “different ends of the salary spectrum,” and that Smith is “unlikely” to play a 14th season in Dallas.

MassLive’s Mark Daniels, Chris Mason and Karen Guregian on Sunday published an extensive report pertaining to the Patriots, and how New England has operated at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.

MassLive reported the Patriots are expected to pursue Smith when free agency opens.

“The Patriots would like to find a starting-caliber tackle in free agency,” MassLive wrote. “One name to watch is Tyron Smith, who earned second team All-Pro honors with the Cowboys last season. The 33-year-old would provide a short-term solution at left tackle and the Patriots are expected to pursue Smith when free agency opens.”

Should Smith not re-sign with the Cowboys before free agency starts March 13, two days after the legal tampering window opens, he likely will jump to the top of the offensive tackle market. It’s not an overly strong class with Cincinnati Bengals free agent Jonah Williams atop the list as well.

The Patriots have a major need at offensive tackle, especially with 2020 sixth-rounder Mike Onwenu slated to hit the open market. New England’s de factor general manager Eliot Wolf and head coach Jerod Mayo each have stressed Onwenu is a priority for the organization this offseason. Onwenu could be signed to the team’s franchise tag before Tuesday.

Smith, who’s started all 161 games he’s played over the course of his 13-year career, was a second team All-Pro in 2023. He returned to his dominant self, though did miss time due to injury. Smith’s biggest strike against him is the fact he’s dealt with a myriad of injuries — neck, back, hamstring and elbow — over the course of his career. He hasn’t played a full season since 2015, his fifth season in the league.