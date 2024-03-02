Patriots Fans Who Want Jayden Daniels Will Like This Report

The belief around the NFL is the first three picks of the 2024 NFL Draft will be quarterbacks, but the question for the New England Patriots is which one will they end up with.

Caleb Williams is believed to go No. 1 to the Chicago Bears, but after that, there doesn’t seem to be a consensus on who will go second between Drake Maye and Jayden Daniels. There will be multiple teams trying to trade up to No. 2 or No. 3, but if the Commanders don’t trade down, who do they pick?

The Athletic’s Jeff Howe gathered information from coaches and executives on their view of the top quarterback prospects, and one executive noted how Maye can “throw the (expletive) out of the ball,” which is why he could be the second QB taken after Williams.

“There’s belief by rival team executives the Washington Commanders are high on Maye and that he should remain the favorite as the second pick,” Howe wrote Saturday.

New England’s done its homework on Maye and Daniels, and it had reportedly specific questions for the pair for its interviews. Daniels described his interview with Jerod Mayo and the coaching staff as “dope,” and Maye also had a positive takeaway from his interview.

There’s a segment of Patriots fans who’ve attached Daniels to them, especially given Bill Belichick reportedly had the Heisman Trophy winner at the top of his prospect list. And if Maye goes No. 2, Howe wrote Daniels would be the “favorite” to land with the Patriots at No. 3.

That scenario would follow New England’s reported three-step plan at QB where it would draft a signal-caller, sign a veteran who could start if the rookie isn’t ready and trade Mac Jones or at least try to.

Director of scouting Eliot Wolf is keeping the Patriots’ options open, but for those who want Daniels to be the team’s QB of the future, things seem to be trending in the right direction as the NFL Scouting Combine nears its end.