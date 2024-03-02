Jerod Mayo and Eliot Wolf want to mold an identity for the Patriots this offseason, and it appears they have plans on how they want to use the team’s resources.

New England will have over $100 million in cap space after cutting J.C. Jackson on Friday. Mayo preached “toughness” throughout the offseason as a trait he’s seeking in players, and Wolf highlighted how the defense must be faster and more explosive.

The Patriots will do so by targeting “at least one elite defender who would start immediately,” according to the Boston Herald’s Andrew Callahan and Doug Kyed.

Targeting high-end talent this offseason could be a way to prepare for multiple players leaving in free agency. Josh Uche is a free agent this offseason. Christian Barmore, Matthew Judon, Jonathan Jones and Jabrill Peppers enter 2024 in the final year of their contracts.

Chris Jones enters free agency, and it’s unknown if the Chiefs will re-sign him. Kansas City is expected to use the franchise tag on L’Jarius Sneed but also could hear offers in the trade market.

While Mayo walked back his “burn some cash” comments, it does seem like the Patriots are trending toward spending money on high-end free agents to add more talent to a team that desperately needs it.