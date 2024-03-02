Three Reasons Why Patriots Should Trade For Justin Fields

With the No. 3 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, the Patriots are in the perfect position to find their next franchise quarterback.

But there is a chance the new regime is not sold on any of the top signal callers in this year’s draft class, which could force the Patriots to look elsewhere if they decide to move on from Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe.

One option is Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields.

The Bears enter the April 25 draft with the first and ninth overall selections, allowing Chicago to consider all positions, including a new quarterback. The Bears could shop the 2021 first-rounder to improve other areas if they take one of the top three quarterbacks off the board.

If the Patriots do decide to make a trade for Fields, here are three reasons why he could fit in New England:

1.) Development Potential

Fields, much like Jones in New England, hasn’t been set up to succeed in Chicago.

The offensive line, weapons and coaching staff have been a disaster in Chicago, much like in New England, but Fields has developmental potential over Jones.

Fields missed fewer wide-open throws and played with more patience in the pocket than during his first two seasons.

His completion rate has increased from 58.9% in his first season to 61.4% in 2023. He threw 370 passes last season with 227 completions for 2,562 yards and 16 touchdowns. He also rushed for 657 yards with four touchdowns in 13 games.

2.) Affordable For A Quarterback

Fields is entering the fourth year of his rookie contract with a cap hit of just over $6 million. Given that the Patriots have north of $103 in cap space available, they could save at the quarterback position and surround Fields with free-agent talent.

With two years remaining on his initial contract, the Patriots would have two seasons to determine if Fields is the right quarterback without destroying their cap.

3.) Allows Picks To Be Used On Supporting Talent

The Patriots must improve at quarterback, but that doesn’t mean they have to rush a rookie to start in 2024.

If New England were to trade for Fields they could use the No. 3 pick to select wide receiver stud Marvin Harrison Jr. from Ohio State to pair with Fields.

Not selecting a quarterback would also allow the Patriots to draft an offensive tackle instead of having to search in free agency for the position.

The Bears didn’t surround Fields with high-end talent. If given the weapons with the Patriots, the change of scenery may be the best thing for Fields and both teams.