Mike Onwenu and Josh Uche won’t be the only homegrown talents to receive a second contract from the Patriots this offseason.

New England is in agreement on a three-year, $12 million deal with Anfernee Jennings, ESPN’s Mike Reiss reported Wednesday morning. The new contract for the young linebacker reportedly has a maximum value of $24 million.

Jennings is coming off a breakout season in Foxboro, Mass., where he started 14 games in 2023 after starting a combined seven over his first two Patriots seasons. The 2020 third-round pick, who spent the entire 2021 campaign on injured reserve, led New England in tackles for loss (14) while adding 1.5 sacks and one fumble recovery. Jennings also recorded more total tackles (66) in 2023 than his first two seasons combined (47).

The reported agreement with Jennings marked the Patriots’ fourth with a linebacker in the early stage of free agency. New England also plans to re-sign Uche and Christian Elliss while bringing in former Cleveland Browns ‘backer Sione Takitaki. Mack Wilson, meanwhile, reportedly plans to leave the Patriots to join the Arizona Cardinals despite New England’s strong effort to retain Jennings’ former Alabama teammate.

Story continues below advertisement

The Patriots can make all of those deals official Wednesday when the new NFL year kicks off.