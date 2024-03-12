The New England Patriots didn’t wait too long before addressing the loss of Mack Wilson and added a veteran linebacker in free agency just hours later on Monday night.

Sione Takitaki, 28, and the Patriots agreed to terms on a contract, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Media. Takitaki reunites with a handful of current New England staffers, including offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt and de facto general manager Elliot Wolf, who were members of the Browns when Takitaki was drafted by Cleveland in 2019.

The terms of Takitaki’s contract reportedly are two years with a value of $6.5 million, which can maximize up to $10 million with incentives, according to Doug Kyed of The Boston Herald.

In 72 total appearances with the Browns, Takitaki recorded 268 tackles with four sacks in five seasons with Cleveland. Takitaki wasn’t leaned on heavily while playing for the Browns, but the BYU product did show flashes of versatility, assisting as a special teamer.

Story continues below advertisement

With linebackers Anfrenee Jennings and Josh Uche also about to hit the free agent market, New England landing Takitaki serves as a preparation move for a potential handful of key offseason losses.

Wilson, who spent two seasons with the Patriots, reportedly agreed to terms with the Arizona Cardinals.