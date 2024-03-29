Patriots Target Jayden Daniels Addresses Discussion About His Elbow

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels technically doesn’t have anything wrong with his elbow, but it took one post to X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, to make everyone think he does.

That’s life on social media.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media was just trying to inform people that Daniels would be meeting with the Patriots, Commanders, Giants, Vikings, Broncos and Raiders following his pro day workout, but unintentionally caused a storm of chaos for the 23-year-old.

Immediately following his Pro Day, #LSU QB and potential Top 3 pick Jayden Daniels is scheduled to meet with the #Patriots, #Commanders, #Giants, #Vikings, #Broncos and #Raiders, per his agent Ron Butler. Daniels has not previously met with any teams. pic.twitter.com/1wM92chLz8 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 27, 2024

Rapoport, trying to please the algorithm, attached a picture to his report that shows Daniels throwing the ball. You can see it, it looks weird. Daniels quickly responded to the groundswell of concern jokes about what looked to be an injury.

my elbow is perfectly fine .. stop the cap!!🧢🥱 — Jayden (@JayD__5) March 29, 2024

If you’re wondering what’s up with Daniels’ elbow, it’s probably just bursitis, which is a collection of fluid that often stems from banging joints on a hard surface, according to sports physician Jesse Morse. He plays football like he’s in the Looney Tunes, so it wouldn’t be all that surprising, and it’s not that big of a deal since bursitis is more of an aesthetic thing than in injury, per the good folks over at Mayo Clinic.

It clearly hasn’t effected him throughout the pre-draft process, either, so we can all calm down.