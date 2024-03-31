Red Sox Vs. Mariners Lineups: Rafael Devers Returns For Series Finale

Rafael Devers will return to the lineup as the Boston Red Sox face the Seattle Mariners in their series finale at T-Mobile Park on Sunday afternoon.

Boston will try to bounce back from consecutive losses in Seattle, including a 4-3 extra-inning defeat Saturday night. Devers did not play in either of Boston’s last two contests due to shoulder soreness.

Red Sox right-hander Garrett Whitlock will try to keep the train rolling for the starting rotation after impressive outings by Nick Pivetta and Kutter Crawford. It will mark Whitlock’s first start of the young season.

Fellow right-hander Bryce Miller will get the ball for the host Mariners.

First pitch from T-Mobile Park is scheduled for 4:10 p.m. ET. You can watch it live on NESN, after an hour of pregame coverage.

Check out the projected lineups for both teams here:

BOSTON RED SOX (1-2)

Jarren Duran, LF

Rafael Devers, 3B

Trevor Story, SS

Triston Casas, 1B

Masataka Yoshida, DH

Tyler O’Neil, LF

Wilyer Abreu, RF

Enmanuel Valdez, 2B

Reese McGuire, C

Garrett Whitlock, RHP (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

SEATTLE MARINERS (2-1)

J.P. Crawford, SS

Julio Rodríguez, CF

Jorge Polanco, DH

Mitch Haniger, RF

Ty France, 1B

Dominic Canzone, LF

Luke Raley, LF

Josh Rojas, 3B

Seby Zavala, C

Bryce Miller, RHP (0-0, 0.00 ERA)