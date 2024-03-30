Alex Cora Offers Rafael Devers Update After Red Sox Slugger Misses Game

Rafael Devers was a late scratch from the Red Sox lineup before Boston took the diamond for its second game of the season Friday night.

Devers, who unleashed a monster home run in the team’s season-opener against the Seattle Mariners one night prior, was scratched due to shoulder soreness. The seasoned slugger went through batting practice Friday, but ultimately the Red Sox deemed it would be better if he got some rest.

“Just sore. During (batting practice) kind of like stiff, sore. He didn’t feel great throughout the day,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora told reporters Friday, as seen on NESN. “He got some treatment, he gave it a push and it didn’t work out. We have to be smart about it. He’s day to day.”

Cora told reporters the team would reevaluate Devers on Saturday, before Boston’s third game of the four-game set. But Cora’s comments about playing it safe indicate the Red Sox could sit Devers again Saturday.

“He’ll come in tomorrow,” Cora told reporters. “Hopefully, he’s ready to go. And if that’s not the case, we’ll wait one more day.”

Devers revealed the shoulder soreness started in Fort Myers.

Without Devers in the lineup, the Red Sox were handcuffed by Seattle starter George Kirby in a 1-0 loss at T-Mobile Park.

