Rob Gronkowski Had Perfect Gronk Way To Describe 2017 Patriots’ Tension

Episode No. 9 of the Apple TV+ docuseries “The Dynasty” further exposed the fractured relationship within the Patriots.

In the first eight episodes, Bill Belichick was frequently depicted as the villain, with Tom Brady as his No. 1 victim.

Members of the Patriots teams throughout the franchise’s six Super Bowl titles reflected on how Belichick treated the players and how Brady was believed to “feel disrespected” by the legendary coach.

Former Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski came up with the perfect analogy, well, a Gronk way of explaining just how dysfunctional things had gotten at Gillette Stadium.

Story continues below advertisement

“The whole year, Tom and Bill, it was like two parents fighting at each other,” Gronkowski said during Episode 9. “There was always so much tension. It was like right when you opened up that door, your (expletive) is super tight. You’re just, like, walking around clenching your butt cheeks. I thought I was the only one, and then I asked other people.”

In the same episode, Gronkowski reflected on the Patriots 41-33 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LII.

“When we lost to the Philadelphia Eagles, I was like, ‘I’m done,'” Gronkowski said. “I remember there were so many guys in the shower after the game. Like, ‘Dude, I’m so glad the f-ng season’s over. I’m getting the (expletive) out of here.'”

Patriots owner Rober Kraft laid brutally honest blame solely on Belichick for New England losing that Super Bowl.

Story continues below advertisement

Gronkowski added context to his comments on Danny Amendola’s social media post when he left New England in the offseason.

“It was kind of a shot, you know, at Coach Belichick a little bit,” Gronkowski said. “Because it just didn’t feel like you could be who you really wanted to be that entire year with the Patriots.”

Gronkowski added: “It was weird. It was like football is already stressful. Why are we adding more when we’re already doing everything we possibly are doing? It’s just so unf-ng-necessary.”

Replying to Amendola’s post wouldn’t have been the first time Gronkowski had gotten in trouble with the team. The former second-round pick got in trouble minutes after the Patriots selected him in 2010.