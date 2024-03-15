Robert Kraft remained loyal to Tom Brady even after he left the Patriots in 2020, and the New England owner didn’t hold back on Bill Belichick in “The Dynasty.”

NFL fans believe the Apple TV+ docuseries is a “hit piece” toward the former Patriots head coach. It’s an idea the author of the book the docuseries is based on and the director has pushed back on. However, talking heads like Danny Amendola weren’t afraid to air out lofty praises for Brady and offer backhanded remarks to Belichick.

The Krafts arguably threw Belichick under the bus, specifically in the Aaron Hernandez episode. It doesn’t help that the future Pro Football Hall of Fame head coach doesn’t offer much in his interviews in the docuseries.

Kraft laid it on thick in the final episodes of “The Dynasty,” which focused on the final two Super Bowls the Patriots won in the 2010s and the fractured relationships between Kraft, Brady and Belichick during that era. Super Bowl LII was an epic clash between New England and the Philadelphia Eagles at U.S. Bank Stadium. And while the loss could have been seen as Nick Foles and company making the right plays at the right time, Kraft had one sole person to blame.

“Tommy is the greatest in the 100-year history of the game. And I think he represented a threat to Bill’s full power,” Kraft said on “The Dynasty.” “He didn’t want Tommy there. And so, when you come to the decision, Brady or Belichick, I thought back to the Eagles Super Bowl. Tommy threw over 500 yards, but Bill made a tremendous error. I credited Bill with that loss. To be honest, my head coach is a pain in the tush, but I was willing to put up with it as long as we won. So for the next Super Bowl, I wanted to keep an eye on him.”

Brady’s Super Bowl record of 505 passing yards certainly was an extraordinary accomplishment, and the Patriots defense that gave up 41 points to the Eagles could have played better, it might not sit well with fans that Kraft blamed Belichick for losing Super Bowl LII and missing out on back-to-back titles.

The Patriots did go on to win Super Bowl LIII, but the franchise’s sixth Super Bowl served to further build cracks in the relationship of the key figures in the franchise.