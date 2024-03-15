The fractured relationship between Bill Belichick and Tom Brady not only included the Patriots’ play on the field but also the legendary coach’s spat with Brady’s trainer, Alex Guerrero, during the 2017 season.

It was reported that Belichick stripped Guerrero of his access to the sidelines that year and banned him from getting on the team plane.

The strain that feud put on the Belichick-Brady relationship boiled over to an offseason meeting between Brady, his then-wife, Gisele Bündchen and Patriots owner Robert Kraft.

The meeting and its aftermath was a focal point in the final episode of Apple TV+’s docuseries “The Dynasty.”

“She thought Bill was disrespectful to Tommy, and that it was time to move on,” Kraft said during Episode 10. “I realized how bad the situation was and I said, ‘Look, Tommy, if you want to go, I’ll work it out so you can go.'”

Kraft said he had conversations with Brady that led to Kraft vetoing the decisions Belichick had made regarding Guerrero.

“He said it was his intention to stay, but we would have to make concessions, including to get Alex Guerrero back in the fold,” Kraft recalled. “Bill was pissed. Allowing Alex Guerrero back, it was the first time through 20 years I have really stepped in to get involved.”

Kraft continued: “Bill felt this was really questioning of his authority and ability to govern, but you know, I had the greatest player and greatest coach, I was going to do whatever I could do to keep it patched together and make it happen.”

Like in most of the docuseries, Belichick didn’t elaborate much on what transpired when Kraft overrode his decision regarding Guerrero.

“For a head coach, all the relationships are very important,” Belichick said. “It starts at the top with ownership. They can derail, um, some positive and constructive progress if they don’t work out well.”

Kraft had hoped that Belichick and Brady could mend their relationship after he stepped in.

“Sometimes, I’m a little naive,” Kraft said. “I hoped and believed winning was a special elixir that would help Bill and Tommy’s relationship, but it was still unnatural and uncomfortable.”

Jonathan Kraft added that his father understood how tenuous the Belichick-Brady feud had become and that keeping the pair together had the potential to “implode everything.”

“Both Bill and Tom seek motivation wherever they can get it,” Jonathan Kraft said. “I think the tension in the relationship pushed each of them to perform in spite of the other.”

Belichick and Brady would win one final title in 2018 when the Patriots defeated the Los Angeles Rams 13-3 in Super Bowl LIII. While Belichick remained with New England until the end of the 2023 season, Brady moved on to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The future Hall of Fame quarterback would win one more ring with the Bucs, defeating the Kansas City Chiefs 31-9 in Super Bowl LV.