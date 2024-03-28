Robert Kraft Makes Admission About Former Patriot Jakobi Meyers

Count Robert Kraft among those who wish the New England Patriots held on to wide receiver Jakobi Meyers.

While appearing on “The Shop,” hosted by Paul Rivera and Maverick Carter, Meyers was brought up in conversation by Las Vegas Raiders star receiver Davante Adams. Adams spent the 2023 campaign in the same receiver room as Meyers.

“The thing is, I’m learning in so many different ways,” Adams said while sitting across from Kraft and others. “Like I’m learning from new guys, like I’m learning from Jakobi (Meyers) this year like so much that I didn’t know before.”

Kraft interrupted: “We shouldn’t have let him go.”

Patriots fans have been saying the same since last offseason.

Meyers ultimately left New England for Las Vegas after Bill Belichick and company played hardball in negotiations. Meyers told 98.5 The Sports Hub’s “Felger & Mazz” the Patriots were within $1 million annually of the Raiders offer, but would not budge.

Meyers said if it was matched, it would have been a conversation as to whether he stayed or went. The undrafted receiver said he was hopeful to remain in New England.

The Patriots ultimately replaced Meyers with JuJu Smith-Schuster on a similar contract. While Meyers was a top target for quarterback Mac Jones, Smith-Schuster failed to produce.

Meyers finished with 71 catches for 807 yards and a career-best eight touchdowns in 16 games. Smith-Schuster caught 29 passes for 260 yards and one touchdown in 11 games.