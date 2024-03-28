The Patriots have endured a few (rather surprising) retirement announcements this offseason, and now will see one of the best at his position call it quits.

It’s a new era in New England, indeed.

Cody Davis, who spent each of the last four seasons with the Patriots, announced his retirement from the NFL on Thursday through a lengthy post on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

“I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith” -2 Timothy 4:7 🙏



Pt 1 pic.twitter.com/HqyCwYR8Mu — Cody Davis (@CodyDavis) March 28, 2024

“I am officially retiring from the NFL,” he wrote. “I am eternally thankful for this football journey and what it has meant to me and my family.”

Davis’ spot in New England was secure for a number of seasons, but given the changes happening around the building, it made sense for the 34-year-old to go out on his own terms. The Patriots’ release of fellow special teamer Chris Board, hiring of new coordinator Jeremy Springer and the NFL’s decision to revamp kickoff rules might have signaled the writing was on the wall for Davis.

The Patriots also lost special teams legend Matthew Slater to retirement this offseason, promising a completely different unit under first-year head coach Jerod Mayo. Brenden Schooler will be tasked with leading the charge under the new regime.

Davis played 11 seasons after originally signing with the then-St. Louis Rams as an undrafted free agent in 2013.