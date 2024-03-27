Steve Belichick Throws Hard Truth Jab At Unemployed Bill Belichick

Since the New England Patriots elected to start from scratch and relieve longtime head coach Bill Belichick after 24 seasons, it is Steve Belichick who’s managed to find employment after moving on from life at Foxborough.

Belichick, who formerly worked under his father as a linebackers coach/defensive play-caller for the Patriots, was hired by the University of Washington where he’ll serve as the Huskies’ defensive coordinator. When introduced at the team’s media lunch on Wednesday, Belichick jumped at the first chance to fire a sarcastic hard-truth jab at the still-unemployed eight-time Super Bowl champion.

“We definitely have similarities. I got a job and he doesn’t,” Belichick told reporters, per team photographer Evan Feather. “He knows that. I look up to my dad, he’s a mentor to me, but I’m myself. Like (Brennan Carroll) said, excited to get out on the field and work with these guys and work with the kids, and recruit kids. Just gonna be myself, not gonna try to be him.”

New England was left in turmoil after severing ties with ex-quarterback Tom Brady, falling short of playoff contention in back-to-back seasons. Most recently, the team went an abysmal 3-14, giving up on both quarterback Mac Jones and Belichick who guided New England to the end of its dynasty.

Belichick underwent a few offseason interviews, including two with the Arizona Cardinals, which came to no avail. Still, the 71-year-old could revisit the market next offseason in search of a return to the sidelines. The latest job lead rumors suggest Belichick has expressed interest in working in media until attacking the NFL coaching market again. But for now, only one Belichick can brag at family dinner about still hanging around with a football gig next season.